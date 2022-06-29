A Lindsay woman accused of assaulting her own grandmother now faces a handful of formal criminal charges.
At the center of all the allegations against 26-year-old Amy Lynn White is the claim she struck and injured her grandmother, who is in her 80s.
Adding to that, court records show the elderly woman is afflicted with Parkinson's disease.
Filed as both felony and misdemeanor charges, the incident came on June 20 in the 400 block of 3rd in Lindsay.
Lindsay officers made contact with the older woman, who claimed her granddaughter had been staying there for a couple of days.
She told them on that day White became verbally and physically abusive because she had refused to drive her to a friend's place in Purcell.
The woman claims White grabbed both of her arms and dragged her out of the house in an attempt to make her get in the car and drive her to Purcell.
When White left the woman contacted authorities, who reported she did have bruising on her arms.
It was also reported White has a history of domestic abuse with charges in 2020 in two counties.
White also faces two felony counts for assaulting Maysville police officers then they attempted to arrest her after an incident back on June 7.
Officers were responding to the report of someone kicking in the door of a residence in the 400 block of 2nd.
Witnesses later said White was the one who kicked in the door and began assaulting those inside.
When officers did approach White they reported she was unsteady on her feet and had an odor of alcohol. While being arrested she's accused of trying to bite both officers.
