Family's forgiveness offers inspiration

The recent forgiveness expressed by a Stratford couple and their family has clearly been an inspiration to others.
That forgiveness coming from Chris and Regina Dilbeck for the man causing their life-changing injuries in a traffic accident now has a tree planting ceremony set in Stratford to honor the example they've set for us all.
The idea for this event, set to start at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11 in Stratford's city park, came from the Oklahoma Heritage Bank in Ada, which has a branch in Stratford.
“Chris and Regina Dilbeck are well known in the Stratford community. The bank wrote a letter to the Dilbeck family letting them know we were humbled by their forgiveness,” said representative Kim Cupps, who indicates the bank's ownership and leadership wanted to honor the Dilbeck family.
“It had to be a hard thing to do, forgiving this man for what he did to them. It must be hard to forgive that debt.
“We just want to honor them for what they did and being a symbol for all of us to follow.
“That forgiveness can serve as a life model for all of us,” she adds.
It was back on July 7, 2018 when a truck driven by Austin Johnson, 24, of Ada slammed into a vehicle carrying Chris and Regina Dilbeck as they traveled on U.S. Highway 177 back to their Stratford home.
The accident left both Dilbecks in the hospital for nearly a month and needing help from others ever since for simple daily things.
Johnson later pleaded guilty to two felony charges of causing the accident by driving impaired. In early March he was handed a 20-year sentence with five of those years in prison.
During a hearing in Pauls Valley on May 22 it was Shane Moss who testified his mother, stepfather and the entire Dilbeck family were firm in the belief Johnson should be forgiven for his actions.
Instead, the family wanted Johnson to get the substance abuse and mental health help he needed without going to prison. Johnson was allowed to withdraw his guilty plea as his case now goes back to the start of the judicial process.
When news got out about the family's forgiveness Cupps said bank officials wanted to do something to honor the Dilbecks. It was decided to plant a tree and invite the public to come.
The real question was where to plant that tree. The Dilbecks were the ones who chose the Stratford park as the place where the 18-footer should be planted.
“They wanted it to be shared by the community.”
