Farm Show starts today

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsThis panographic image shows vehicles and booths on display from a recent Farm, Ranch and RV Show. The 2021 Southeast Oklahoma Farm, Ranch and RV Show and Beef Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in the big red barn at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex.