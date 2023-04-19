Fatality wreck a scene of chaos

It was a scene of chaos and the kind of destruction some veteran state troopers had never seen before after a semi-truck with a distracted driver behind the wheel plowed into a group of vehicles stopping for a construction zone a few miles from Wynnewood last week.
Tragedy was the result as two people in one of the vehicles was killed back on Sept. 12, while the driver Tony Enweremadu, 38, is now in jail facing a first-degree manslaughter charge for each of the deaths coming from the horrific collision.
One of the motorists killed has been identified in court records as Conrad Rodgers as he and a woman were in a 2016 Honda Accord that was damaged so badly it could hardly be recognized as a car afterwards.
One state trooper rolling up to the crash site was Capt. Shelby Humphrey of the Troop F region of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
“It was probably one of the worst collisions I’ve ever seen in terms of damage, and I’ve seen some really bad ones,” Humphrey said. “It was a violent collision that resulted in a lot of damage.
“From my observation when I got there I didn’t even know it was a car,” he said about the vehicle with the two fatalities inside.
“At first glance I thought it was part of the semi. The damage to the car was just indescribable.”
The semi Humphrey is referring to is one of five large trucks, all hauling trailers, and a pickup, along with the smaller car, involved in the massive pileup on Interstate 35 back in the early afternoon hours of April 12.
An OHP report released later that day shows Enweremadu was hauling a load of bricks from Denton, Texas as his semi and the other vehicles were traveling northbound.
“I am deeply sorry for the lost lives,” Enweremadu later said in a written statement given to the OHP.
Not included in that statement was his admission to smoking some marijuana earlier in the day and being distracted as he was responding to a “ring” notification on his cell phone about a delivery made at his residence. He added the phone was on the truck’s dashboard at the time.
“He admitted he was distracted and had smoked marijuana earlier in the day before work,” Humphrey said.
“We don’t know how much of this was caused by being distracted and impaired driving. It was probably a combination of the two.”
According to Humphrey, Enweremadu’s truck was traveling on a long and straight portion of the highway as he moved toward a construction zone about six miles south of Wynnewood.
That, he said, should have given all the motorists a good view of traffic slowing down and stopping as vehicles were merging into one lane because of the construction work at the site.
When Enweremadu recognized what was happening it was too late as his fast moving semi clipped another big truck before forcing the Honda Accord into another vehicle resulting in the two deaths.
“It’s unfortunate things like this happen when there’s a construction zone,” Humphrey said.
“We’ve all been there waiting in traffic because of construction. It’s unfortunate when drivers are not paying attention and they don’t get stopped and hit other vehicles.
“It should have been prevented. In this world today there are just so many distractions,” he said, while putting cell phones at the top of the list.
“We have got to pay attention to driving our car. Get rid of the distractions and be ready for things like road construction zones.”
After the accident Enwermadu was airlifted to a hospital in Denton, where he was treated and released. He later submitted the written statement when he agreed to travel to the OHP regional headquarters in Ardmore.
Another semi driver, Briant Lowrey, 38, of Carthage, Texas was taken by a Wynnewood ambulance to Norman Regional Hospital. He was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.
Four other drivers and a passenger in one of the semi trucks were not injured.
As for Enweremadu, he was booked into Garvin County jail on a $100,000 bond on the manslaughter charges.
