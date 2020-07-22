Jail time is now in the future for a defendant choosing to take a plea deal for the criminal charge he's faced since a 2018 fatality traffic accident near Elmore City.
A 30-year term with half to be spent in prison is the sentence for Jack Wilson Cesar Jr., 56, of Norman.
Cesar was the driver of a car that went off a highway near the Stephens County line on Sept. 23, 2018, resulting in the death of a passenger, Joseph Whitaker.
The first-degree manslaughter case against Cesar was scheduled for a jury docket in September. He instead pleaded no contest to the charge, while also receiving credit for time already served.
During a preliminary hearing last December a group of Oklahoma state troopers took the stand to testify all the signs and evidence in the case point to the cause of the fatality wreck was Cesar's intoxication.
After the accident several miles west Elmore City troopers said three vials of blood drawn from Cesar confirmed the cause of the accident was “DUI.”
One Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper said while arriving at the wreck site to investigate he saw Cesar being placed on a stretcher by an ambulance crew, while first responders were still working to cut Whitaker out of the crumpled car after it had struck a tree.
The troopers testified all the evidence showed Cesar's impairment while driving was what caused the wreck, including a 0.213 percent blood-alcohol content in his system as Cesar also tested positive for opioids.
•••
No more jail time is coming for a defendant accused of threatening to use a gun to shoot his family, himself and a Wynnewood store last summer.
Frankie Redden, 50, instead pleaded no contest as three felony firearm charges were reduced to misdemeanor counts of possessing a firearm while intoxicated.
Along with the charge reduction Redden received a one-year deferred sentence.
The original charges came from an incident on Aug. 29, 2019 when county deputies were told Redden had a small pistol and was threatening to kill his family and himself.
Family members also claimed at the time Redden had threatened to drive into Wynnewood to “shoot up a convenience store.”
Authorities were also told Redden had fired the gun in their two houses resulting in bullet holes in doors, walls and windows.
•••
A 120-day deferred sentence was given last week to a former Elmore City-Pernell school employee who by accident sent a questionable photo of herself to a student at the local high school this past January.
A no contest plea came from Sheila Collins, 50, after a photo she took of herself was accidentally sent by the Snapchat messaging app to a student at ECP High School.
Collins and another school employee later resigned from their jobs at the school.
