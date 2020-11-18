Authorities have confirmed it was a Cashion man who died in a one-vehicle accident earlier this week in northern Garvin County.
Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol released the name of Charles H. Ward, 64, as the driver killed in an accident late Sunday night, Nov. 15.
Ward was driving a 2004 GMC truck southbound on Interstate 35 when at nearly 10:30 p.m. that night the vehicle went off the highway to the left at a site a few miles northwest of Paoli.
Troopers are still investigating what might have caused the truck to go off the roadway as it next struck a cable barrier in the center median.
The vehicle then overturned multiple times coming to rest on its top on the northbound side of the I-35 median.
Ward was later pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a mortuary in Oklahoma City.
It was determined the driver was wearing seat belts at the time as the cause of accident is still being investigated.
Assisting troopers at the wreck site were firefighters from Pauls Valley and Paoli.
