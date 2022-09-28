Fatality wreck has area ties

Few details have been made available on a four-vehicle accident a couple of counties away Tuesday night with a Lindsay resident driving one of them.
Ashley Wescott, 36, of Lindsay was not injured, but for another motorist the accident in Cleveland County proved to be tragic.
What happened or what caused the deadly collision are still being investigated by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.
What is known is 70-year-old Garth McDonald of Blanchard was tragically killed in the accident on Sept. 27.
An OHP report shows the accident came at nearly 9:30 p.m. as the three vehicles were traveling southbound on Interstate 35 near Indian Hills in Norman.
McDonald, who reportedly was not wearing a helmet at the time, was riding a 2011 Yamaha XV 1900 motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene with extensive trunk internal injuries.
Wescott was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup, while the third vehicle was a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Alfredo Barraza of Oklahoma City. Barraza was not injured.
No information is available on a fourth vehicle reportedly involved in the accident.
