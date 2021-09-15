Fate sealed for two old schools

The fate looks to be sealed for two old iconic school buildings in Pauls Valley as officials voted last week to begin seeking bids to have them demolished.
Discussions have been ongoing for months on what to do with the Jefferson Early Learning Center and Jackson Elementary school buildings, both serving as a school home for many local children since they were built in 1940.
The future of both schools became a priority with the opening in March of Pauls Valley Elementary School, which now houses all local school kids ranging from prekindergarten through the third grade.
During a meeting last week the PV Board of Education decided the time was right to find out what it will cost to tear down both old school buildings.
“I would like to move forward with tearing the buildings down and moving forward,” Vice President Katie Johnson said.
“I make the motion to move forward with taking sealed bids to demolish the Jefferson and Jackson locations.”
The approved motion comes after the board a month earlier agreed to seek bids for selling the properties with both school buildings left intact.
Superintendent Mike Martin said there was some interest but no real bids received during that time.
“Keep in mind it’s costing us around $40,000 per site per year as they are,” Martin said.
Board President David Assad, who has decades of experience in construction, believes the school board would have taken a “black eye” if it had decided to sell the properties as they are today and those buildings had continued to get even more dilapidated over time.
“We need to clear the lots and go from there,” Assad said. “You can stagger them but you’ve got to schedule both sites for demolition.”
He calls both sites valuable land, especially when the two old schools are taken down and debris removed.
“There’s not a lot of places to build in this town. They will be prime property for development, especially Jackson which is three times bigger.”
Back in July the appraised values of the school owned properties as they are today came in at $345,000 for Jackson and $205,000 for Jefferson on the east side.
As for the land itself, the appraised values were at that time $62,500 for Jackson and $37,000 for Jefferson.
With the decision now made to demolish the two buildings Martin said it’s a large enough project where they’ll need to use the school district’s architect to oversee the planning.
