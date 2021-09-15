Fate sealed for two old schools

PV High School Student Council members (from left) Donovan Bolte (secretary), Kaylee Clark (president), Brooklyn Ricker (vice president) and (not shown) Brianna Sanders (public relations officer) field questions from the Pauls Valley Board of Education as the students are working with school administration to come up with an updated dress code. The three biggest student concerns are holes in jeans, nose piercings and athletic shorts. Hair color is a close fourth on the list. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)