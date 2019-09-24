Fear is the reason why a girl says it took her so long to report being sexually assaulted by her mother's boyfriend at their Wynnewood area residence when she was 13 years old.
That was six years ago as the girl, known as B.H., now 19, took the stand this week to describe three times Brandon Cross, 38, approached her in an inappropriate manner.
On the other side, Cross' defense attorney, Billy Vandever of Pauls Valley, argues the lengthy delay in reporting the alleged acts and the inconsistencies in the girl's statements leaves some serious doubts about her story.
Cross, a former reserve police officer in Wynnewood maintaining his innocence from the start, was among those listening to the testimony, along with a seven-man, five-woman jury overseeing his trial in a Pauls Valley courtroom.
“Scared, violated, get out of the room as fast as you can,” she said while describing her feelings after one of two alleged molestations.
The teen said there were three times in the summer of 2013, when she was 13 years old, when Cross' behavior went way over the line.
“The first time I was laying on a couch watching TV and Brandon came in and kissed me. I told him to stop,” she said, adding Cross did stop.
B.H. testified the next time came when she was on her bed watching television.
“Brandon came in and laid down on the bed. He stuck his finger down my shorts,” she said, adding he then molested her.
The girl claims the third time involved Cross pushing her onto a bed where he molested her and forced her into a sexual act.
She said Cross threatened to kill her mother or sister if she told anyone about the acts, which she claims all occurred when her mother was gone.
The girl's testimony at times came to a halt as she was overcome by strong emotions filled with tears.
It was “around 2015,” two years later, when the girl testified she finally told her mother about the acts.
“Fear” was the one word she used to explain why she didn't tell her mother sooner.
Now in her late teens, the girl said the abuse by Cross played a big part in why she no longer has any contact with her mother.
“Because I didn't trust her for not being there for me, for not protecting me.”
The girl agrees a videoed interview when she was 15 shows she claimed to have told a Davis police officer early on about the abuse. She doesn't remember reporting it to a law enforcement officer.
During his opening statements Vandever told jurors testimony like this shows there is “conflicting” evidence in the case and his client did not do the acts that now have him on trial.
“We don't guess people into prison and that's what you would have to do in this case,” Vandever said.
“There have been some inconsistent statements and actions by the victim. After allegedly being brutally abused she took some actions that were inconsistent with her story. There are factors you can look at that aren't consistent with her statements.”
A couple of examples are the girl asked Cross for rides after the alleged acts and one time joined him and her mother on a cruise, according to Vandever.
“If it happened she didn't tell anyone for two years. Then it was another two years before anything happened. Then in February 2018 somebody decides to file this case even though the alleged acts were in 2013.
“There's no evidence that proved he did this,” he said.
