There should be a festive feel around the official grand opening of Seth Wadley Chevrolet in Pauls Valley this weekend.
The celebration for the newest local car dealership located on Ballard Road right off Interstate 35 actually gets started Friday, July 28.
There will food trucks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., a bounce house all day long and even a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m.
Then the action really gets turned up a notch on Saturday, July 29 as a car show will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Food trucks and bounce houses will return for most of the day with face painting 3 to 6 p.m. and a cornhole tournament at 4 p.m.
The Chad Todd Band is scheduled to be on stage playing from 5 to 8 p.m.
•••
A new Story Walk will be officially unveiled starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29 at the Wynnewood Park.
The Wynnewood library, which acquired a grant to make the Story Walk a reality, is also wrapping up its summer reading program with a “bash” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that same day at the park.
Plenty of activities are expected, including face painting, cornhole and yard games as the gathering should take on a festival feel.
The Friends of the Library are also planning to hold an annual book sale that day at the library.
This new Story Walk is the third one to come along in Garvin County as they’re also featured in Pauls Valley at Wacker Park and in Stratford at the local city park.
A Story Walk is a fun and engaging activity for children and their families.
Typically, a Story Walk or Story Trail will have an oversized children’s book taken apart and placed along an outdoor walking path in the community.
Oklahoma boasts more than 25 Story Walks in communities across the state.
•••
The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an Oklahoma Hunter Education Course this weekend.
The course is set to go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
Go to www.wildlifedepartment.com to register online.
