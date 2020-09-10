Festival gets a vintage touch

A variety of antique bicycles and stunt riders flying through the air are set to again dazzle spectators planning to check out Pauls Valley’s big community festival later this month.
A fourth Vintage in the Valley bike show is now joining the list of activities to be featured during BrickFest in downtown PV on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Although this year’s BrickFest looks to be scaled down because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic it still has a variety of vendors and food trucks to go with a high school marching band contest and car show.
The bike show should provide a vintage touch as for the second straight year it joins up with the BrickFest festivities.
Shane Patton says there won’t be one but two big shows with this Vintage event as this time around it looks to fill in the void for fewer activities, such as the messy but fun pie eating contest.
“We want to do what we did last year – bring our vintage bike show to BrickFest,” Patton said during a recent presentation before all five members of the Pauls Valley Tourism Board.
“We want to help fill the gap and do more if it’s needed for BrickFest. Everybody wins.”
A year ago many attending the local festival drifted over to check out the stunt riding portion of the bike show. In fact, it turned out to be a big crowd gathering around the high flying bike event.
That’s something Patton wants to double down on with even more bike action to bring in the festival crowds.
“Our plan is to do two different shows this year,” he said. “Last year we did one big-bang show.
“We have two amazing professional riders. They’re the performance aspect for this.”
Those two riders will likely be joined by a couple of others expected to perform a few stunts on their bikes with the first show scheduled at 10 a.m. that day and at least one other to follow later.
The uncertainties from the virus pandemic could change what the festival winds up looking like, but both City Manager James Frizell and tourism Director Jason Selman say plans keep moving forward to hold the overall festival.
“We don’t know if it’s going to happen, but we’re preparing as if it is going to happen,” Frizell said.
“Until it’s determined that we can’t have it then we’re going to keep planning for it,” Selman adds.
All five tourism board members agreed the vintage bike show is a solid addition helping to bring folks to BrickFest.
“You got a lot of room to grow this, maybe have races where kids can bring their own bikes,” said Jesse Alvarado.
“There’s definitely something there to build on.”
A total of $2,000 in tourism funding has been approved to support the bike show.
