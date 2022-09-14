In Pauls Valley festival time means BrickFest time.
The feel of multiple activities coming together in one big celebration is set to hit the local downtown streets for much of Saturday, Sept. 24.
Along with the festival featuring various vendors there will also again be a car show, marching bands, high-flying bikes and a fun-filled competition that sends soft, sponge bricks in just about every direction.
For Pauls Valley’s tourism director, Becky Ledbetter, there’s a lot to plan for but it’s all good.
“I want families to walk away satisfied,” Ledbetter said about her hopes for this year’s BrickFest event.
“It was such a big event years ago and it went down a little for a while. I hope we’re bringing it back.
“I remember seeing it be such a big thing downtown, and I want to bring it back. I would like to see it grow, whatever that looks like in the future.”
One thing festival-goers will again see from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. are the various styles and colors of vintage cars lining the streets of the BrickFest area.
This is the 27th annual car show sponsored by the Pauls Valley Police Department.
At around 11 a.m. high school bands from all over the state will then begin their march right through the middle of the BrickFest festivities.
It will be the 13th annual Pauls Valley Marching Band Championships.
Led by the Pride of the Valley band, last year there were 21 high school bands taking part in the event.
The parade is really just the start of the marching band contest as a field competition is set to get started around 1 p.m. at the local football stadium.
Expected to be right in the middle of the parade are costumed superheroes from the Toy and Action Figure Museum.
Two show times are also again featured for the Vintage in the Valley Bicycle Stunt Show.
Times are 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a bike show that’s meant to be both entertaining and educational when it comes to bike safety.
This will be the fourth year the bike show has been a part of BrickFest and sixth overall.
Adding some musical flavor to this year’s BrickFest will be a live band now scheduled to perform during the day.
Ledbetter also give plenty of credit to Nancy Runge of the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce for working to get vendors signed up for BrickFest. Right there are more than 30 vendors planning to be at the event.
