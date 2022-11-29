Festival to bring in holiday spirit

Pauls Valley’s first ever Christmas festival is coming to town this weekend.
Christmas in the Valley is set to bring the festive spirit of the holidays to the downtown area from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
That’s followed by the tradition of the local Parade of Lights at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, along with a chili supper starting at 5 p.m. at Pauls Valley’s fire station at Walnut and McClure.
The weekend festival is featuring a Christmas market at the train depot, an adventure walk for families, strolling carolers, s’mores and hot chocolate stations, lessons on making Christmas ornaments at the PV Arts and Cultural Center, a snowball drop and photo ops that include a 12-foot inflatable snow globe.
There will also be crafts, a caricature arts, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and a Christmas costume contest sponsored by local tourism.
Also a part of the event is a holiday art market at The Vault gallery from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 2 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3.
•••
The Murray Lindsay Mansion Museum will be “beautifully” decorated for all the families and their children who love to come see Santa Claus and have their photos made with him.
Christmas at the Mansion is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4 as Santa will be on the third floor to greet each child with a photo. Since this is a fundraiser there will be no cell phone photos allowed.
This special event has a lot of meaning for the Lindsay community and represents a beautiful home where the families of the Murrays and the Lindsays enjoyed “coming to grandma's house.
The Lindsay Community Historical Society welcomes everyone to come from 1 to 4 p.m. and share in all the memories of the past and present. For more information call 405-756-6502 or 405-919-6146.
The Murray Lindsay Mansion Museum is located in Erin Springs just south of Lindsay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.