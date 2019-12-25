Festive spirit returns with PV auditions

It may be the holiday season now, but the festive spirit and glow of kids performing in the auditions for an annual community play in Pauls Valley is right around the corner.
For more than two decades the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) has made the Valley one of its places to stop each year.
When here a couple of actors serving as directors audition Pauls Valley, Whitebead and home-schooled kids for a live production.
This year’s version of the auditions is set for Monday afternoon, Jan. 13 at the Bosa Community Center located across the street from the PV High School campus.
“This is for any student that wants to be a part of this,” Fawn Riddle said about the now traditional Missoula stop here.
“You don’t have to prepare. Just come with a fun attitude. We just want them to have fun.”
Typically around 50 or 60 local kids of school age are cast for the production, which this year is “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast.”
The original country western adaption of the classic fairy tale “Beauty and the Beast” will then take to the stage for a live presentation the following Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
When those public performance come around there won’t be any admissions for the public as donations will instead be accepted to help fund the next Missoula visit in 2021.
Riddle admits the Missoula experience really has become a part of the local culture for the kids and in some cases even their parents.
The first Missoula production in Pauls Valley came back in 1996.
For Riddle and others the auditions are an experience even for onlookers to check out as children tend to let loose while following the directors' instructions.
“Missoula gives students an opportunity to experience something they don’t get the chance to experience anywhere else,” she said.
“If a student is timid or shy it’s amazing to see how this helps them come out of their shell.
“They get to see for themselves the potential of what they can do in the arts.”
