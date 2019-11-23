This next Friday is, yes, a fifth Friday, which in Pauls Valley now means an art walk event.
Nov. 29 is the time for the next Fifth Friday Art Walk as like in the past a number of art galleries and merchants in the downtown area will be open for this event.
Again led by the Pauls Valley Arts Council, this art walk will go from 5:55 to 9 p.m.
Among the artists scheduled to be at the PV Arts and Cultural Center at Paul and Walnut is Natalie Miller.
Focusing on her paintings full time in Norman, Miller is best known for her acrylic paintings’ vibrant use of color on canvas.
“She explores color combinations through overlapping shapes and pattern. Her use of color and pattern takes you on a journey across the canvas.
“She draws inspiration from nature, textiles and her background in graphic design. She starts with a rough sketch to work out the compositional flow. Once on canvas she layers her elements to help create texture and contrast.”
Chase Earles is scheduled to show his pottery in the Valley Blossom Florist shop.
Earles has a focus on his Caddo tribe's traditional pottery to help educate and carry on its unique culture.
“It is important to me to keep a close as our old ways as possible when making these new contemporary pieces in order to show everyone how beautiful our artistic ceramic legacy was and still is,” Earles says.
“I hope to bring our almost lost and forgotten pottery identity back into the forefront where it once was in pre and post-Columbian times.”
A variety of other artists are again lined up to show off their work at galleries and other downtown stores, while circus performers, a Celtic band and a flashback to the 19th century are all featured.
The places to go include The Vault, Penny's Place, Valley Blossom, The Jeweler, The Wandering Gypsy, The Daisy Patch and thegallery.
Entertainment is also on the bill led by the Inspyral Circus as a snow king and queen are featured, along with a number of folks dressed as Christmas carolers from the 1800s.
On the same day as the art walk it's the opening whirl of the season for an ice skating rink coming to the local train depot area.
For the second straight year that rink will feature real ice.
The rink set to get a few holiday touches as it will be wrapped in knitted scarves made by a local knitting club and Christmas trees beaded with snowflakes made by students from the local Jackson and Whitebead schools.
