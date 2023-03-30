Fifth Friday means art walk

A fifth Friday of the month later this week means in Pauls Valley an art walk will be in the spotlight in the downtown area.
The event is scheduled to officially get underway at 5:55 p.m. and continue well into the evening on March 31.
A whole variety of art and entertainment is expected to be featured, including Inspyral Circus stilt walkers and hoop jugglers doing their thing for a couple of hours starting around 6:30 p.m.
Also set to take part are characters from the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta’s performance of Broadway Meets Vivaldi set to come on April 30.
Then there’s a whole variety of artists, many set up in the PV Arts and Cultural Center at Paul and Walnut streets, along with some downtown shops.
Among them are the nature drawings of Bryan Bramblett, spontaneous art on canvas by Kacy King-Hoppman and paintings of Sandy Magrath’s favorites thing – dogs.
There will also be paintings of horses by Crystal Goertzen, Native American techniques with ceramics and fiber by Jay Laxton, scratchboard art by Janet Funk, Native American metal artist Gene “Ironman” Smith and stained glass by Rick Parker.
Penny Kennedy Parker is set to be at the local train depot painting faces and helping art lovers celebrate National Crayon Day.
Another activity is Lauri Ketchum demonstrating a “rub out” art technique at The Vault gallery.
