Figuring out these divisive times

America looks to be in the middle of a crossroads moment in history, with a pandemic sweeping the nation and civil unrest calling for racial equality.
Even before these monumental movements surfaced, sharp divisions have been affecting both the political and social fronts.
One Pauls Valley resident, who holds a point of view from both sides of the discussions, believes everyone should agree Americans must figure it out if the country is going to move forward.
Mylee Jones, 56, thinks divisiveness may be the country’s biggest problem right now.
“If we don’t come together as a nation – specifically as a government – then I don’t think we can accomplish many things,” Jones said. “I understand that divisiveness has always been there. We’ve got to get past the child-like name-calling. That’s a problem that keeps us from moving forward. I think we can all agree that’s a bad thing.”
Politically, she sees herself as a Democrat with a conservative slant – at least, in some ways.
“My values most clearly align to the Democratic Party. I tend to have very conservative values for myself and my family," she said. "I know in my views of others and the world, I tend to be liberal. As long as you’re not hurting anyone else, I have a 'live and let live' philosophy. It’s up to us to choose how we’re going to live.”
At the heart of the problem could be the climate of extremism – a tendency to pick one side or the other, with no middle ground. That’s something Jones hopes will sort itself out, with more and more people being open to listening to other views, even when they are different from their own.
“I believe there are a few people who are extreme right or extreme left, but most of us are somewhere in the middle,” she said.
“These days, it seems like so many people jump to one extreme side or the other when talking about issues. We seem to want to place people into categories and stereotype them. I don’t know why, but a lot of people I encounter tend to do that. We can’t come together and make changes at the government level if we do that."
Politics isn’t the only thing dividing people into red or blue groups, by way of the Democratic and Republican parties.
Another issue dominating the headlines in recent weeks has been the push for racial justice and putting an end to systemic racism in America.
The movement jumped to the forefront with the tragic death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a Minnesota police officer held his knee to Floyd’s throat for nearly nine minutes while detaining him on the ground. That action cut off Floyd’s ability to breath and resulted in his death.
Other deaths of African Americans at the hands of law enforcement officers have also shone a spotlight on inequalities based on skin color.
During this time, Jones said, she’s not only paying attention to it all, but doing research to educate herself and better understand what others face because of their race.
“I’ve been reading and educating myself about our country’s history of inequalities, especially for Black Americans. It hits you in the face,” Jones said.
“People have so much unconscious bias they don’t realize they are racist. I think people are afraid of a lot of things and that contributes to all of this. I hope better understanding will be among the good things coming from the Black Lives Matter movement. People are trying to learn. It’s finally getting the attention it deserves.”
Health and climate are key issues for her. Jones’ background includes a number of years working as a mental health therapist. That likely plays a part in her seeing health care in general as a big problem facing the country. She believes some sort of middle ground is also needed in that arena, if any answers are to be found.
“I think it can be improved,” Jones said about the current health care system. “There are not any quick fixes, but it can be better than what we’ve got.
“I read an article that said 60 percent of Americans see health care as a right, not a privilege. I think a majority of Americans thinks our health care system can be better and that everybody should be able to get health care.
She believes it’s not working because the health care system is privatized.
"I think the best way to go is government-funded programs that don’t have to be free, but based on income," she said.
The environment and protecting it is another issue on Jones’ mind. She points to recent photos she’s seen of large cities in the U.S., both before and after the COVID-19 pandemic began keeping many Americans at home. Those images clearly show less pollution in the air around major urban areas due to far fewer vehicles on the roadways.
“The change over just a few weeks was amazing,” Jones said about the air quality improvement.
“I hope whoever wins the election will start making some changes in the way we live. I hope we get more involved in the world when it comes to being a part of the solution. I hope they will be proactive and not waiting for some type of disaster to happen.
“We need leadership that will be aware of what Americans want. We need leaders who are aware of the science and the statistics and base their decisions on that.”
