Filings close as races form

One race looks to be in Pauls Valley, while Wednesday's final day of a three-day filing period brought some closure to other area municipal offices throughout Garvin County.
With three city council offices a part of the filings, it was the one held by Mayor Jocelyn Rushing that drew two opponents.
Along with Rushing, others filing to run for the Place 3 office are Matthew Huggans and Heather Mullens.
Election day for this and other municipal races will come April 4.
Two PV council incumbents winning full terms unopposed are Jonathan Grimmett (Place 2) and Eric Smith (Place 1).
In Wynnewood races include Kenny Cook and Brandon Cross for police chief, Keith Huitt and Heath Shadden for mayor, a total of three candidates – Mike Perry, Tonya Munn and David Sheppard – for council Ward 2, Bruce Lyons and Autumn Cooper for council Ward 3 and Korina Dixon and John Smeltzer for Ward 4.
Three candidates filed to run for two offices with unexpired terms on the Maysville Board of Trustees. They are Terri Smith, Janet Davis and Anita Fran Uhles.
A total of four candidates are going for three board of trustee offices in Stratford – Terry Bryant, Sean McKinney, Santee Wade and Ricky Keel.
In a race to fill four two-year offices on the Lindsay City Council the candidates signing up to run are Joshua Miller, Robin Staggs, Aaron Aprill, Mark Hall, Don E. Lough and Vern Roe.
The full filings for the three-day period in Garvin County include:
• Pauls Valley City Council Place 1 – Incumbent Eric Smith.
• Pauls Valley City Council Place 2 – Jonathan Grimmett.
• Pauls Valley City Council Place 3 – Incumbent Jocelyn Rushing, Matthew Huggans and Heather Mullens.
• Wynnewood Marshall/Chief of Police – Kenny Cook and Brandon Cross.
• Wynnewood Mayor – Keith Huitt and Heath Shadden.
• Wynnewood Council Ward 1 – Beverly Badgley.
• Wynnewood Council Ward 1 (Unexpired) – Vicki Motes.
• Wynnewood Council Ward 2 – Mike Perry, Tonya Munn and David Sheppard.
• Wynnewood Council Ward 3 – Bruce Lyons and Autumn Cooper.
• Wynnewood Council Ward 4 – Korina Dixon and John Smeltzer.
• Maysville Town Clerk-Treasurer – Sandra Albright.
• Maysville Board of Trustees (2 offices with unexpired terms) – Terri Smith, Janet Davis and Anita Fran Uhles.
• Maysville Board of Trustees (2 offices) – Cynthia White and David Uhles.
• Paoli Town Clerk-Treasurer – Londa Beckelheimer.
• Paoli Board of Trustees (3 offices) – Steve English, Kenoth Shane Patton and Ray Paul Gibson.
• Elmore City Council Ward 2 – Steve Hudson.
• Stratford Board of Trustees (3 offices) – Terry Bryant, Sean McKinney, Santee Wade and Ricky Keel.
• Stratford Town Clerk – Tonia Jones.
• Lindsay City Council (4 two-year offices) – Joshua Miller, Robin Staggs, Aaron Aprill, Mark Hall, Don E. Lough and Vern Roe.
