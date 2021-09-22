Filings for EC offices start Monday

Candidates interested in running for one of two municipal offices in Elmore City will get the chance to file their declarations of candidacy next week.
The two offices include Elmore City's city clerk-treasurer and the Ward 3 office on the EC Town Council.
The clerk-treasurer office is for a full term, while the council post is an unexpired term.
Filings are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27 and continue through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.
The filings will take place at the Garvin County Election Board located on the first floor of the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Any races coming from the filings will be contested on Nov. 9.
