A number of candidates from a number of different school districts in Garvin County have officially submitted their intentions to run for a school board post.
After Tuesday's first two days of the filing period a couple of races have already shaped up, while six other school board posts only had one candidate sign up so far.
Included in the lone filer category were incumbents Richelle Humphrey of Pauls Valley and Ed Tillery of Whitebead.
As for the races, Derek Stanley and Casen Lauderdale are the two candidates filing to run for a school board post in the Elmore City-Pernell district.
The most candidates, four in all, filed for a single office in Lindsay.
The four are Landon Webb and Gena Fletcher filing on Monday, followed on Tuesday by Jim Beckham and Julie Martin.
Other filings include David Klein in Maysville, Jerry Thompson II in Paoli and Michael Ray in Wynnewood.
The filings at the Garvin County Election Board office in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley are scheduled to wrap up at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Any races coming from the filings could be contested during a primary election scheduled for Feb. 9, 2021 or a general election on April 6, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.