Although some elections originally set for early April have been wiped off the books for now, candidates for a few Garvin County offices will soon be on the clock.
A three-day filing period for candidates will go on as scheduled April 8-10 as the place where it will happen, the Garvin County Election Board, is expected to have an extra focus on being safe because of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the country and world.
“We are following the courthouse rules,” said Gayla Dean of the election board, which is located on the ground floor of the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
“Candidates will have to follow the screening process.”
The reference is to the tighter safety measures put in place this week for anyone trying to enter the courthouse building.
Currently there is only one public entrance – the annex door on the west side of the courthouse.
Visitors and employees alike are required to have their temperature taken to check for the possibility of a fever, which is one of the virus symptoms.
Also there is a metal detector and a county deputy to check each person who wants to go beyond that point and to one of the county offices in the building.
The actual filings are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday in the election board office.
The four county offices included in this filing are now occupied by Sheriff Jim Mullett, District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres, Court Clerk Laura Lee and County Clerk Lori Fulks.
“They'll be able to come in one at a time,” Dean said candidates wanting to file and officially declare their candidacy.
“We're taking all precautions. It might take them a little longer because of this. I encourage them to have the paperwork filled out.
“None of the rules have changed. The paperwork must be completed and notarized.”
The fee to file is $300, which must come in the form of a certified or cashier's check.
Those forms are available online as candidate packet information can be found at the Oklahoma Election Board website. The form can be downloaded and printed out by candidates.
The staff at the election board in Pauls Valley is also offering to conduct an unofficial review of the candidacy documents to be submitted at the actual filings. To have paperwork and checks reviewed, the instructions are:
• Scan the documents you would like us to review.
• Attach your documents to an email.
• Type "Candidate Filing Review" in the subject line.
• Send the email to garvincounty@elections.ok.gov before noon Tuesday, April 7.
“We will review your documents and let you know if we see any potential problems.”
More information is also available by the calling the election board here at 405-238-3303.
The last day to contest a candidate filing is April 14.
•••
The April 7 elections in Garvin County postponed by the virus until June 30 are a school board race in the Elmore City-Pernell district and a city council vote in Lindsay.
A school bond election in Stratford was rescinded after a recent emergency declaration asking for April elections to be pushed back.
•••
Any Garvin County residents needing to pay the second half of their property taxes have until April 30 to submit those payments to the county treasurer's office.
The deadline has been extended because of the COVID-19 epidemic.
The phone numbers to the county offices in the courthouse are:
• Sheriff – 405-238-7591.
• Treasurer – 405-238-7301.
• Commissioners – 405-238-2685.
• Assessor – 405-238-2409.
• County Clerk – 405-238-2772.
• Court Clerk – 405-238-5596.
