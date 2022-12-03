Filling the halls with Christmas music

The Christmas music is set to fill a Pauls Valley church with a performance coming later this weekend.
It's called Christmas Music in the Valley as around 30 or so singers will lend their voices to Saint-Saens’ Christmas Oratorio and traditional carols at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the local First Presbyterian Church.
A small orchestra will also be in the mix as the Presbyterian Church and local First United Methodist Church are teaming up to offer this holiday presentation.
Alan Marshall and Jack Bowman are conductors for the performance as donations will be taken at the door to benefit music programs.
Soloists include sopranos Melody Marshall and Vickie Rennie, mezzo-sopranos Mary Gowing and Renee Myler, alto Holley Sanders, tenor Jay Carlton and baritone Alan Marshall.
The guest organist is Scott Raab from Oklahoma City.
