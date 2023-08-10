Film festival gets some support

More films on the way for a clearly growing festival in Pauls Valley appears to have played a role in a local tourism group deciding to give it a little support.
The duo of Uraina Smith of Pauls Valley and Dathan Smith of Wynnewood, who are not related, has been hard at it preparing for this fall’s Red Brick Road Film Festival after the success of last year’s first ever event.
The second film festival here will come in October as the creative team stepped up to address three members of Pauls Valley’s tourism board last week.
While in the end they did get some tourism support they used the time to offer up an update on the festival scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 13-15 in downtown Pauls Valley.
“We have 90 submissions for the festival from nine countries, but usually the last two weeks we get a big push,” Dathan Smith told the group.
Smith said they’re working to “streamline” things for this year’s festival, such as showing all films at one site, the local Royal Theatre.
Both stress last year’s film festival brought in a lot of visitors to Pauls Valley, while adding they expect the same thing to happen this second time around.
“Many filmmakers did drive in last year, so they’ll be staying with us over the three days. There’s a lot of people in the acting community I know in Dallas, and they came up last year and got hotel rooms,” Smith said, referencing tourism tax funds coming from people staying in local hotels and motels.
Board member Randy McGee agreed more visitors is the goal, along with an approach for the festival that also promotes Pauls Valley.
“Our definition of tourism is people travel from in excess of 30 miles and stay the night,” McGee said.
“This investment is for us as it is for you. Branding is important, and with the red bricks people will think of Pauls Valley.”
Last year the festival received $6,500 in tourism funds as the request this time around was originally for $10,000, which later dropped to $7,400. For the second film festival the group recommended a very specific $5,267 in funding.
The lowered total comes after the group previously expressed some objections to using taxpayer money for some items, such as outdoor billboards to promote the festival.
During the address Uraina Smith again updated the group on their new non-profit organization called Washita River Film Society, which is meant to help with fundraising and efforts to expand and offer more film-related events in Pauls Valley.
“We’ll do more events throughout the year,” she said.
“We want to expand outside of just doing the film festival.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.