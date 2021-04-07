Final numbers good for county tax

The final numbers did wind up showing strong support for a Garvin County sales tax measure on Tuesday's ballot.
The half cent tax in place since 2007 is now given another seven-year term as voters across the county supported both propositions in the 70 percent range during the election.
A total of 1,051 votes, or 69 percent, were in favor of the measure's second proposition, which represents 80 percent of tax revenues.
With Tuesday's passage those funds will go to support ambulance services in Garvin County, the maintenance and operation of the county sheriff's department and county jail and the county 911 system.
The first proposition, which received 1,072 votes, or 70.3 percent, will go for the maintenance of county roads and bridges, the county's general fund, senior citizens organizations in the county and the OSU Extension Office in Garvin County to help with FFA and 4-H programs. It represents the remaining 20 percent of tax revenues.
• Another step was also taken in the race to be the next commissioner for District 1 on the western side of Garvin County.
Now serving as the acting commissioner, Randy Chandler earned the Republican nomination with a win over Ron Allen Stewart and Jarod Work.
Chandler jumped out to the early lead with 61 percent of the absentee votes Tuesday.
Stewart later pushed ahead for a short time before Chandler pulled away in the end to claim the win with 303 votes, or 58 percent.
Stewart finished with 183 votes, while Work received 36.
Chandler is now set to take on Democrat Kevin Foraker in an election scheduled for Sept. 14. The winner will replace the now retired Kenneth Holden.
• In Pauls Valley current city council member Chip Pearson claimed 177 votes, or 55.4 percent, to defeat challengers Heather Mullens (83 votes) and Jeff Watson (59 votes) for a full four-year term.
There were also two races for two-year unexpired terms.
Eric Smith received 74.2 percent to claim a 233-81 win over challenger Uraina Smith, while Jonathan Grimmett finished with 75.6 percent (246 votes) to defeat Marty Brummett (79 votes).
• Four candidates were running for two full four-year terms on the Paoli Town Council.
Claiming the offices were Kevin Maloy with 51 votes and James Pickle with 49 votes, while Daimon Hillhouse finished out of the running with 42 votes as Lesana Carter received 17 votes.
Kenoth Shane Patton with 54 votes and Stephen English with 49 claimed two unexpired council seats in Paoli. Coming in third place was Bryan Campbell with 45 votes.
Paoli voters did approve a one penny increase in local sales tax up to 4 percent. The vote was 53-33, or 61 percent, in favor of the tax.
Gus Adkins claimed a win in a race for a spot on Paoli's school board.
Adkins received 77 votes, or 67.5 percent, compared to 37 votes for Jerry Thompson II.
• In Elmore City there were three municipal races that included full four-terms.
Brandae Hucks won the mayor's race with 87 votes (60.4 percent) as Dennis Maddox finished second with 43 votes followed by Louisa Romanos with 14.
Adam Venegas was the top vote-getter in a Ward 1 race on EC's board of trustees. Venegas received 65 votes (45.1 percent), while Shalon McMillen got 52 votes and Kristy Stone received 27.
In a race for the Ward 3 office Randal McFadden finished with 87 votes, or 61.2 percent, for the win over Justin Spain.
• The candidates receiving the most votes for three full terms on Maysville's town board were Joe Couch (99 votes), Lois Parks (81 votes) and Earl Morton (75 votes).
Others in that race include Morgan Russell (64 votes), Jessie Ray McCoy (62 votes), David Uhles (54 votes) and Cathy Nobles (35 votes).
Claiming two unexpired terms on Maysville's board of trustees are John Layton with 132 votes and Cynthia White with 89. Coming in third is Terri Smith with 68 votes.
