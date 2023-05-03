Some final touches are getting wrapped up for a big renovation project nearing completion at Garvin County's fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Upgrades that include a new roof, siding and insulation for most of the county buildings there, including the show arena, are expected to be done as early as this week.
From there it's onto a kind of second phase as the project shifts to some improvements to the fairgrounds' east building in the very near future.
“All the skin is up, and trim will be done (Tuesday),” architect Matt Graves said during this week's regular county commissioner meeting.
“We'll be 100 percent done,” he said, adding plans are to “walk the punch list” next week.
Paying for the project, which totals more than $600,000, are some of the American Rescue Plan Act, best known simply as ARPA, money coming to the county.
Garvin County is expected to receive just over $5 million in the federal money meant to help with efforts to recover from the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
Also a part of the project is a new overhead door and upgrade to the fairgrounds' ability to host drive-thru vaccination clinics or other health related testing needs seen during the height of the pandemic in 2020.
Also on the minds of commissioners Mike Gollihare (District 3) and Randy Chandler (District 1) are what's up next – plans to renovate what's commonly called the “women's building” on the east side of the fairgrounds located on the northwest side of Pauls Valley.
“What's it going to take to start on the women's building,” Gollihare said as he and Chandler even huddled during the meeting to quietly talk about what they would like to see for this part of the project. Gary Ayres of District 2 was not in attendance at the meeting.
“What's our next steps for this,” he said.
Graves said the plan is to get more information about what features are wanted for the east building's future upgrades, including the kitchen area.
“I'll get with users to determine that,” Graves said.
Once a kind of wish list is complete Graves will then design the project before bids are publicly sought. Hopes are the project can be completed sometime this summer.
