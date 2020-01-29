Fire alarms to find new homes

A regional chapter of the American Red Cross is teaming up with Pauls Valley firefighters to make sure some local homes are better protected from fire.
The actual name of the campaign is “Sound the Alarm” as fire alarms will be placed in a number of Pauls Valley residences from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
The price tag is the best part as just about anyone can get in on the free alarms.
“We're working to make homes safer,” said Linda Medford, disaster program specialist for the South Central Southeast Oklahoma chapter of the Red Cross, which represents a total of 24 counties including Garvin County.
“Red Cross volunteers are going to be working with the Pauls Valley Fire Department to install fire alarms.
“We'll do up to three of the alarms per house; plus we'll be educating them on fire safety and evacuation plans and additional hazards like winter storms.”
Medford is quick to add anyone interested can call 405-561-1733 and leave their name, address and phone number.
“We get so many fire alarms and try to spread them around. We'll do as many as we can do,” she said adding Saturday's event could include volunteers and firefighters going door-to-door to find homes for the fire alarms.
Brittney Rochell, chief communications officer for the Oklahoma Red Cross, says the home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event this weekend in Pauls Valley is part of a national campaign to reduce fire deaths and injuries.
“Home fires are the biggest disaster threat we face, killing seven people in this country every day,” Rochell said in a released statement.
“Here in the Garvin County/Murray County area, we responded to 42 home fires in 2019. Please help us 'Sound the Alarm' against these crises by volunteering or donating to support our lifesaving services.”
Since launching the Home Fire Campaign in 2014, the Red Cross and community partners have reached more than 1.9 million people and saved more than 640 lives nationwide.
The South Central and Southeast Oklahoma chapter and local partners have installed 448 free smoke alarms, made 242 households safer from the threat of home fires and reached 484 children through youth preparedness programs.
