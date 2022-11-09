Fire chiefs say no to burn ban

Yes there's been some rain in recent days, and yes it hasn't been as much as hoped, but apparently it's been enough to slightly lower the fire danger in Garvin County and avoid the return of a burn ban.
During their weekly meeting Monday all three county commissioners learned the majority of fire chiefs in Garvin County prefer not to bring back the ban.
The trio didn't really have to take action after a brief presentation by Jamey Meadows, assistant director of emergency management in Garvin County.
Plus, the most recent burn ban ended a couple of weeks ago after going back and forth since July.
“Ten of 12 fire chiefs said no they don't want it,” Meadows said to commissioners.
“The (state) forestry department still has us in an extreme drought, but we've had enough rain to green things up.
“We haven't had many fires for the last couple of weeks.”
Dry conditions outside this past summer eventually led to a burn ban being approved back on July 21.
That ban remained in place through Sept. 6 before some rainfall at that time resulted in it being called off for about three weeks.
It returned on Sept. 26 and remained until commissioners called it off again on Oct. 24.
Meadows also said it's helped over the last three plus months many residents in the county have learned more about a burn ban and what to do and not do during those periods.
“I think people are more cognizant of how to do a controlled burn when we don't have a burn ban,” he said.
•••
All the planning is done as next up is the start of work for some upgrades to the buildings at Garvin County's fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Just a couple of weeks ago all three commissioners gave their approval to the lowest of three bids submitted for the fairgrounds project.
The contract for just over $629,000 with Zion Construction is the largest step to date to use some of the American Rescue Plan Act money, best known simply as ARPA, coming to the county.
Garvin County is expected to receive just over $5 million in the federal ARPA money, meant to help with efforts to recover from the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
“We wanted someone to move on this pretty quickly,” said County Clerk Lori Fulks.
With that in mind, commissioners said work crews are expected to get started at the fairgrounds this week with things like the removal of sheet metal on the buildings.
The federal pandemic funds are meant to provide all the fairgrounds' buildings with a new roof and siding, along with insulation for most of the facilities and the addition of a new overhead door.
The new door is meant to upgrade the fairgrounds' ability to host drive-thru vaccination clinics or other health related testing needs seen during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.