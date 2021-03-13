Fireworks show could get new partner

Pauls Valley's annual fireworks show for the Fourth of July could possibly be getting a new partner very soon.
Formerly overseen by the local Kiwanis Club, volunteers working with the Love PV drive, which raises money to provide school supplies to Pauls Valley and Whitebead children, are now looking at stepping in to oversee the summer holiday event.
The PV Tourism Board has already recommended some city tourism funds be approved to pay for any fireworks to be featured during the local event in July.
Members of the Pauls Valley City Council are wanting to see more exact numbers before voting on the proposed support.
More will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
