Fireworks still set for July 4th

The colorful holiday boom of fireworks is still on the way for the 4th of July in Pauls Valley even though an ongoing virus pandemic has already left a mark.
The annual Independence Day event at the local Wacker Park will have a whole different look this year as safety precautions due to COVID-19 will result in a scaled down version of the holiday celebration.
Fireworks way up high in the sky will be the only featured activity when the summer event rolls around on Saturday, July 4.
Because of virus related health concerns members of the Pauls Valley Kiwanis Club working to again organize the event have decided to cut out the music, food and even a famous watermelon seed spitting contest.
“They cut everything else out except the fireworks,” said Jesse Alvarado, who is a member of both the PV Kiwanis Club and PV Tourism Board, earlier this week during the first in-person meeting for the group since the pandemic started.
“There will be no watermelon seed spitting contest, no hamburger flipping, just a fireworks show. We're not doing any ground fireworks, and there won't be anybody in the stadium itself.
“Kiwanis wanted to still have something for July 4th. It certainly has become an icon for Pauls Valley. A lot of people come to this every year.”
A request for $17,000 in tourism funds was approved as the measure next goes to the city council for final approval.
“That is something that can be enjoyed at home, people park by the highway to watch,” Alvarado said about the fireworks show.
“I'm in Kiwanis so I'll abstain from the vote. I obviously support it 100 percent.”
Also getting tourism support by a 3-1 vote was a request for more than $6,100 for an outdoor music show by the Pauls Valley Opry.
It will be the fifth year of the Opry in the Park show at the Wacker Park Band Shell, which this time around also comes on July 4 leading up to the Kiwanis fireworks.
“This is the July Pauls Valley Opry in the Park event,” Woodie Hill said.
“This year it will be a little different. Kiwanis will do the fireworks but it's not going to be in the stadium. We will be back in the park.”
The park event will again be a come-and-go thing as those planning to attend can bring lawn chairs or place blankets on the ground to watch while still spreading out to be socially distanced and safe from the virus threat.
Hill said the local monthly opry show was cancelled in April and May and is already called off for June because of the pandemic.
Both he and his wife, Becky, said visitors from five states attended the last opry show held before COVID-19 shut just about everything down in March.
•••
During the tourism meeting Tuesday might there was some discussion about the annual Okie Noodling Tournament, which was recently canceled because of the virus pandemic.
Safety reasons played a part, but PV's tourism director, Jason Selman, says money was also key to the decision to cancel since COVID-19 made it difficult to get enough sponsors to hold the big noodling event.
“For economic reasons we made the decision to cancel the event,” he said, adding more than $40,000 had been raised with another $30,000 to go in sponsorships for this year's event. “It was all about the economic side.”
From a tourism perspective Alvarado asked about the possibility of doing a virtual noodling event helping to set the stage for next year.
“We didn't want to lose the validity of the (fish) weigh-in,” Selman said, adding noodlers are very competitive.
“The noodling tournament is about bringing people into Pauls Valley. You can't do that with a virtual tournament,” City Manager James Frizell added.
It was announced the plan right now is to hold an annual community festival in downtown Pauls Valley this fall.
Planning meetings are expected to come soon for the popular BrickFest event, which along with a police sponsored car show and high school marching band contest are expected to go on as scheduled the last Saturday in September.
