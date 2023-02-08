First it was climbing through a window, then an attack on his girlfriend, followed by a foot pursuit with police – that’s what a Lindsay man is now formally accused of doing last week.
Felony counts of burglary in the first degree and domestic assault and battery by strangulation have been filed against Chad Allen Foreshee, 29.
The charges in Garvin County District Court came after an incident Jan. 30 at a Lindsay residence.
Court records show a woman initially called a family member in the evening hours claiming her fiancé had attacked her when she was visiting a residence.
The woman said she was at her former spouse’s house doing laundry and washing dishes because the water tap had frozen up at her home.
She told authorities she was in the kitchen when Foreshee came through a bedroom window of the house and approached her in an aggressive manner.
“I was in the kitchen with my son and (Foreshee) sprinted at me, slammed me into a wall,” the woman said in a written statement to Lindsay police.
“We wrestled around over my phone, he put his hands over my mouth so I couldn’t scream anymore. My dog bit him, so he let go of my face and I tried to run out of the front door.”
The woman claimed Foreshee grabbed her right leg and arm forcing her back into the house, where he “slammed me into the ground.”
“He was threatening to kill me the whole time,” she stated, adding Foreshee appeared to be under the influence of something.
At the site within minutes police officers report Foreshee was walking toward them outside when he started running away.
According to their report, Foreshee then went over a fence, crossed a creek and ran through an open field before getting away.
A couple of hours later the woman received a text message from Foreshee leading her to believe he might be back at her house.
With a key and permission to enter the house, officers said they found Foreshee in a back bedroom. After having to kick the door open they got him into custody.
