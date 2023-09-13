First the soft, fun kind of bricks go flying, then it’s onto the planning needed to up the level of festive cheer in Pauls Valley this holiday season.
Pauls Valley’s new tourism director, Tawni Vickers, is jumping in with both feet as she goes from preparations for the upcoming BrickFest celebration to the ongoing plans to bring the activities needed to make downtown PV the place to be during Christmas time.
The annual BrickFest event also in the downtown area is set to keep the festivities going a little longer this year as live music will take festival-goers into the evening hours on Saturday, Sept. 30.
“We have added evening entertainment with a band starting at 5 and they’ll go to 8. Food trucks will also stay until 8 p.m.,” Vickers said.
All other activities will be a kind of blast from the past starting with a car show led by Pauls Valley’s police department.
The variety of vehicles will be lined up on Paul Avenue starting at 8 a.m., followed by the first of two Vintage in the Valley bike shows at 10 a.m. A second bike event is scheduled to get rolling at 1 p.m.
The tradition of Pauls Valley High School’s marching band contest returns as bands from all over are set to start marching right through the middle of the BrickFest festivities at 11 a.m.
Then there’s the brick toss for kids and adults alike starting at 2 p.m.
Even before BrickFest has arrived Vickers is already focused on the Christmas planning.
After her presentations last week to the PV Tourism Board it was recommended $5,625 in tourism funds be approved for BrickFest and another $22,563 for local Christmas activities.
This last one is right up Vickers’ alley as before coming to Pauls Valley she worked the last few years helping to build a large Christmas festival in Sapulpa.
The tourism funding is expected to go for the purchase of a 26-foot metal Christmas tree to be a kind of central point at the local train depot area.
To recoup some of those costs ornaments for the tree are being sold. That includes various sizes of ornaments for families, businesses and those meant to honor the memory of a lost loved one.
“It’s the perfect spot there as you pull into the heart of the depot,” Vickers said, adding the “lifetime” tree has panels and is pre-lit. Last year’s tree was a real one thrown away after the holidays.
A big part of the plans for Christmas is to pick one night of the week and bring the holiday activities as a way to get more folks downtown.
That night might or might not be each Thursday; either way Vickers has already met with downtown business owners and next up is one big community meeting to see what the public thinks.
“I want to get everyone in the same room and discuss how we can come together as a community. The more people involved the better,” she said.
“My idea is to have a Christmas in the Valley last the whole month of December with that tree being the focal point.”
Weekly activities could be fake snowball fights, hot chocolate or cocoa crawls, “things to entice people to come downtown and enjoy a little Christmas spirit,” and maybe a Breakfast with Santa event and crafts night.
“I want people to be thinking that the place in Garvin County to come to is Pauls Valley for a good time during the holidays; a place where we can all come together.
“It’s time to work together. We can put on some really cool things if we work together.”
