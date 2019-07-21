First meeting set for new House group

The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) oversight committee will meet for the first time later this month at the Oklahoma Capitol.
LOFT is legislative office created this year in a bill by House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat.
McCall serves in District 22, which includes a portion of Garvin County.
LOFT will provide the public and policymakers with independent, objective research and data on state spending and program evaluation and performance.
The speaker and president pro tempore appointed a bipartisan group of legislators to serve on the committee that will oversee and guide the work of LOFT. The oversight committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 in Room 419-C at the Oklahoma Capitol.
“I am excited for the LOFT Committee to meet and begin the process of getting implemented,” said McCall, R-Atoka.
“LOFT is a much-needed resource for the Legislature that, frankly, should have been created long ago. We have members that are ready to roll their sleeves up and solve problems, but it is difficult to do without timely and accurate information about agency spending and programs
LOFT will provide the House and Senate the information and analysis we need to make good, informed decisions on behalf of Oklahoma’s citizens.”
“LOFT will be a game-changer because it will enhance and expand transparency and accountability in state spending by providing independent, objective data on state spending and program performance,” said Treat, R-Oklahoma City.
Treat appointed Senator Roger Thompson, R-Okemah and Senate Appropriations Committee chair, to serve as the co-chair of the oversight committee, while McCall named Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, to serve as co-chair.
