First step comes for homeless help

A group of volunteers coming together a few months ago are now taking their first step toward offering a hand up of help to the homeless in the Pauls Valley and Garvin County area.
For the Garvin County Hope for Tomorrow group it begins with a day to offer a bagged meal to those in need.
It’s called “Hope Feed” as the event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at The Ekklesia church in Pauls Valley, located at 309 East Charles in PV.
Amy Pack, president of the Hope group, says it represents a kind of start to a mission of working to establish a program capable of providing help to the homeless community in the local area.
“We want to get the ball rolling,” Pack said.
“We want people to know we have plans to help. We want to let the community and the homeless know we’re there."
It was back in October 2021 when a group of local residents first met to form this group. During monthly meetings since then they’ve been holding discussions and talking to officials working in homeless programs in the region to get ideas on what’s needed to get a program going here.
More recently the Hope group has focused its attention on possible fundraisers and events meant to bring more awareness about the group and what members are hoping to accomplish in the future.
That led to an idea to hold a bagged meal event at The Ekklesia church led by pastor Bruce Ford, who has for some time been in the middle of an effort to offer help to the homeless and others in need.
“We’re asking for donations of water, help to prepare the sandwiches, chips, bags, things like that,” Pack said.
Along with the bagged food she says the hope is the event will also help the group get a little more direction.
“We will be coming up with a defined list and goals of the things we can do to help the homeless,” she said.
Plans include asking people to fill out a survey to find out what those in need really want.
“We want to find out exactly what they need. We’re looking at having a definitive starting point and having the knowledge to actually provide and to begin giving them a hands up they need.”
