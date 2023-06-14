Fish festival to hit the stage

By Barry Porterfield
...................
Mammoth fish leaving onlookers in awe sure brings in the folks as Pauls Valley prepares to host its 23rd annual Okie Noodling Tournament.
The big fish festival is coming to the local Wacker Park on Saturday, June 17 with all the festivities actually kicking off with live music the night before.
“We had almost 6,000 in attendance last year,” said Becky Ledbetter, who has stepped down as Pauls Valley’s tourism director but is still leading the charge one more time.
“The ideal scenario is to bring people in and they stay at our hotels. That’s why the noodling tournament is a two-day event. Every one of our hotels are packed out.
“I’ve been contacted by someone in Japan who is coming to noodle. It could be one of the biggest festivals that we’ve ever done.”
She’s quick to add some local hotels are at or near capacity for this noodling event, while many restaurants have reported in the past getting a whole lot more customers on the noodling weekend.
A few more numbers help illustrate the point as there were 75 different vendors a year ago.
Then there’s the noodlers themselves, those guys and gals who get in the water and haul in the big catfish with their hands.
During the 2022 gathering noodlers came from all over Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Colorado and even Alaska.
Plus, the biggest fish landed last year weighed in at a whopping 62 pounds. Prizes are naturally for the biggest fish and various categories of natural and scuba fishing.
Speaking of weigh-ins, fish caught for the tournament are scheduled to hit the scale anywhere from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday as the second day includes free admission and a $5 parking fee.
Before all that action begins the live performances hit the stage starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 16 featuring Eli Young Band and Kat Hasty. There is a $25 fee on the night of this first round of concerts.
A new setup has a stage for live music on one side of the park stage, which is where the fish weigh-ins will take place.
The noodling schedule on Saturday is:
• 10 a.m. – vendors open and cornhole tournament gets started.
• Noon – live demonstrations of noodling and tournament weigh-in begins.
• 1 p.m. – watermelon crawl.
• 3 p.m. – men’s only wet T-shirt contest.
• 4 p.m. – kid’s catfish eating contest.
• 6 p.m. – Okie Noodling queen competition begins, weigh-in deadline.
• 7:30 p.m. – tournament winners announced.
Then the festival wraps up with a show at 8:30 p.m. Saturday featuring Shane Smith and the Saints, along with Gannon Fremin and CCREV.
During a meeting last week Ledbetter’s request of $72,000 in tourism funds for the noodling event was recommended by members of the Pauls Valley Tourism Board.
She added the number is a bit higher than last year, which included a $50,000 private sponsor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.