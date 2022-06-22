There were lots of winners and pounds of fish coming to the stage for the 2022 Okie Noodling Tournament this past weekend in Pauls Valley's Wacker Park.
• Smallest fish (trophy) – Braiden Seal of Augusta, Kansas. Weight: 2.25.
• Female noodler runner up ($100 and plaque) Nikki Beshirs of Sumner, Texas. Weight: 57.89.
• Top female noodler ($200 and plaque) – Kodi Bennett of Coalgate. Weight: 58.89.
• Youth (17 and under) noodler runner up ($100 and plaque) – Case Taylor of Purcell, age 16. Weight: 52.76.
• Top youth (17 and under) noodler ($200 and plaque) – Grant Armstrong of Antlers, age 15. Weight: 52.95.
• 6th place in the Natural Division ($25 and plaque) – Kyle Draper of Grant. Weight: 55.41.
• 6th place in the Scuba Division ($25 and plaque) – Chris Hobson of Byars. Weight: 55.77.
• 5th place in the Natural Division ($50 and plaque) – Cody Stacy of Blanchard. Weight: 56.32.
• 5th place in the Scuba Division ($50 and plaque) – Nikki Beshirs of Sumner, Texas. Weight: 57.89.
• 4th place in the Natural Division ($100 and plaque) – Ethan Flippen of Sumner, Texas. Weight: 57.37.
• 4th place in the Scuba Division ($100 and plaque) – Caleb Beshirs of Sumner, Texas. Weight: 58.32.
• 3rd place in the Natural Division ($400 and plaque) – Jesse Chambers of Sumner, Texas. Weight: 57.65.
• 3rd place in the Scuba Division ($400 and plaque) – Kodi Bennett of Coalgate. Weight: 58.89.
• 2nd place in the Natural Division ($700 and plaque) – Jayce Williams of Shawnee. Weight: 57.92.
• 2nd place in the Scuba Division ($700 and plaque) – Derrik Nelms of Tecumseh. Weight: 59.44.
• 1st place in the Natural Division ($1,000 and plaque) – Nathan Williams of Shawnee. Weight: 59.5.
• 1st place in the Scuba Division ($1,000 and plaque) – J.T. Ray of Heavener. Weight: 62.02.
• Biggest fish ($2,000 and plaque) – J.T. Ray of Heavener. Weight: 62.02.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.