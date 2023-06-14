Flag program gets very patriotic

By Barry Porterfield
...................
Pauls Valley’s downtown area is starting to get that patriotic feel again on some holidays as members of the local Masonic Lodge #6 are bringing back a flag program.
It started with the recent Armed Forces Day as plans are to continue placing flags out in front of downtown businesses on some holidays throughout the year.
Local Masonic member Doug Strickland says the group’s new program is simply meant to commemorate the American flag on those patriotic kind of holidays.
He got the idea when traveling through other towns which had lots of flags out along their downtown areas.
“Every business in these towns had flags of some sort, more of them the American flag, and it was breath-taking. We want to try and have that,” Strickland said.
“The Kiwanis used to do,” he said about the now disbanded local civic club leaving programs like this one without a caretaker. “They had done it before.”
Now the local lodge is wanting to step in and oversee a new flag program in Pauls Valley, while also pushing to get more people involved.
“We thought it looked good for the city to have these flags up on holidays.”
The first time out for the program was kind of a trial run. The hope is to get downtown businesses to join at a cost of $60 for the year.
Those joining will have flags placed in front of their shops starting at 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. on a handful of designated holidays.
The lineup of holidays includes Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day and Pearl Harbor Day.
“If you join this program of flag presentation we’ll put them out on these holidays and take them down later the same day,” Strickland said.
“We hope to get 80 to 90 percent of businesses in the downtown involved. Plus, for us it’s kind of a fundraiser.”
Checks for $60 can be sent to Doug Strickland at Valley Lodge #6, P.O. Box 1166, Pauls Valley, OK 73075. Place the word “Flag” on the check.
Email dougstrickland60@gmail.com to get more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.