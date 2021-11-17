||||
Flag salute
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Calvin C. Anderson of Ardmore, Oklahoma, formerly of Elmore City, Oklahoma, was born to Elmer and Minnie (Stevens) Anderson on October 16, 1927 in Paoli, Oklahoma and passed from this life on November 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 94 years.
Chuck Whitaker of Pauls Valley passed away November 12, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 64 years.
Bill Allen Whitefield of Pauls Valley passed away November 9, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 69 years.
Tommy Joe Ivie, 77, of Broken Bow passed away Veterans Day (Thursday, November 11) at his son’s home in Durant. He was born Saturday, March 25, 1944.
Kenneth Ray (Kenny) Dixon Sr. of Pauls Valley passed away November 13, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 69 years.
Most Popular
Articles
- Growingly spiritually
- Gunshot just a little too close
- Stop fighting battles that are not yours
- Taking on cat herds in humane way
- BREAKING: Bank robbery suspect arrested
- Surrender yourself to God
- EC voters elect clerk-treasurer
- Governor to decide on sparing Julius Jones
- Garvin County Public Records
- High School football playoffs pairings set
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.