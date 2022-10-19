Flu clinic comes drive thru style

A free flu vaccine drive thru clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Garvin County Health Department in Pauls Valley.
A regular dose only will be offered for ages nine and up at the health department facility at 1809 South Chickasaw.
The drive thru is in partnership with the health department and Chickasaw Nation.
“We are grateful to the Chickasaw Nation for continuing to provide influenza vaccines to the local county health departments in a joint effort to protect the health of all residents living within the Chickasaw Nation,” said Chris Munn, regional administrative director for nine local health departments in south central Oklahoma.
Those planning to come out should remember to wear short sleeves and leave pets at home.
•••
This year's annual business meeting for Purdy Cemetery is planned for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.
The meeting will be held at the Erin Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The place to enter is through the north door.
For information, call LaVern Russell 405-756-6596.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled in Garvin County this month.
• Wednesday, Oct. 19 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Stratford High School gym lobby, 341 N. Oak. Call Shatona Gallup at 580-759-2381.
• Thursday, Oct. 20 (1:45 to 5:30 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church SE room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Wednesday, Oct. 26 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) – Wynnewood High School auditorium, 702 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Brenda Callaway at 405-665-2045.
• Friday, Oct. 28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in PV, 315 West Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
•••
The Santa Fe Train Depot Museum in Pauls Valley now has new hours.
• Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more email pvsantafedepot@yahoo.com or call 405-238-2244.
Also, email paulsvalleyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com for more information on the Pauls Valley Historical Society.
•••
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
