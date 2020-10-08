Flu Shot season
Kathy Louise Smith, 50, formerly of Pauls Valley, was born November 29, 1969 and passed away October 5, 2020. The family is planning a memorial service for a later time.
David E. Wall passed peacefully of natural causes on September 9 of natural causes. He attended Pauls Valley High School where he earned his varsity letter in raising hell and graduated in 1960.
Barbara Hagist of Pauls Valley passed away September 24, 2020.
