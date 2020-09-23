An event is a week away in Pauls Valley where those interested in getting a free flu shot will literally line up in a drive thru setting.
The flu clinic on wheels is now scheduled just about all day, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the Garvin County Health Department facility on the south side of PV, 1809 S. Chickasaw.
Health officials covering a nine-county region that includes Garvin County say a flu shot takes on even more importance this year because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
“We preach the importance of flu shots every year,” said Amber Marr, who is the health department's district nurse manager. “There will be an emphasis on it this year because of COVID-19.
“Both the flu and COVID-19 affect the respiratory system, so we need to do our best to protect not only the vulnerable but the entire community. If you get a virus your immunity system is little bit down making you more susceptible to getting something else.
“It's urgent for us all to get a flu shot to help protect ourselves.”
Both Marr and Mendy Spohn, regional administrator director for the health department, says the vaccinations are being made available because of the sponsorship by the Chickasaw Nation.
“We're working with the Chickasaw Nation, which is generous enough to allow us to offer these flu shot for free,” Marr said.
“We are grateful to the Chickasaw Nation for continuing to provide influenza vaccines to the local county health departments in a joint effort to protect the health of all citizens within the counties of the Chickasaw Nation,” Spohn adds as this is the fifth year the two organizations have partnered to prevent the spread of influenza in the region.
When next week's drive thru flu vaccinations come to PV the same protocols will be in place as a COVID-19 drive thru testing done here back in April.
This time around it's flu shots as health department staff will likely only have masks and gloves while giving the shots. Those staff members will be outside filling out forms for each person coming for a flu shot.
Participants in the drive thru will need to wear masks and short sleeve shirts. Motorists are also asked to not bring any pets.
