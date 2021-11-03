Fly-in, folks to come together

A certainty for Pauls Valley is a partnership of airplanes and vintage autos is sure to bring a whole bunch of folks to the local airport this weekend.
The hope for some is the weather will be good for an antique airplane fly-in and car show set to get underway at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
It all centers around the home of the Oklahoma Antique Airplane Association at its facility located on the west wide of the local airport.
Chris Salazar, president of the association, says the real hope is the numbers of people coming out to check out the planes and cars continue to stay on the rise.
“Talking to local car clubs they're saying we should expect maybe 250 cars or more,” Salazar said.
“With the planes it's hard to tell who's going to come. We do know there are people coming in from far distances to be here.”
That includes some airplane owners planning to make the flight from Kansas and Texas to be at the Pauls Valley fly-in.
The event expanded from 40 cars and 20 airplanes a couple of years ago to about 200 cars and in the neighborhood of 50 planes in 2020 despite the virus pandemic.
When visitors show up for the event this Saturday they'll also find a number of food vendors and booths are more on the local side.
A little help to the fly-in event came a few weeks ago when $9,000 in tourism sales tax revenues were awarded to help address some electrical issues at the aviation group's building at the local airport.
“This will help us create a better facility so we can continue to hold this event,” Salazar said.
“Our hope is to continue to add things to this event so it can grow even bigger in the future. The event will hopefully continue to grow.
“With this event a lot people get to see a little bit of the aviation world. I would also like to see younger people get into aviation.”
Salazar also adds the club does have fly-in events open to the public throughout the year on the first Saturday of the month.
