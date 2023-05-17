Focus is tip top water towers

Keeping them standing strong and ready to pump out lots of water – that’s the idea behind planned maintenance coming for three of Pauls Valley’s water towers.
Throw in a tower in the downtown area not being used for water services and the city of PV is now on course to hopefully get all four in tip-top shape.
With the lowest of three bids accepted by city council members last week, the idea is clean out the interior of three water storage tanks and ensure each of the four tower structures is stable and ready for just about anything.
“This will make them safe, and it’s a requirement from DEQ,” City Manager Lee Littrell said, referring to the Department of Environmental Quality.
“I do want people to know the water is safe to drink. This really is maintenance of the towers.”
The bid of just over $50,300 calls for one tower near Meridian Road and U.S. Highway 77, which includes a 500,000-gallon water storage tank, to have its rods adjusted to withstand a 100 mph wind and a dry interior clean of at least three inches of sediment.
The same sediment clean to the interior of the tank will go for a tower south of town near Airline Road, along with a replacement of nuts and bolts, a vent and screen.
A third tower east of town near state Highway 19 will get vents and screens replaced.
Littrell says this is about the maintenance of the three tanks and towers with the stability of one also getting a close look.
“One of those towers does need to be inspected to make sure it won’t collapse.”
One tower not included in this deal is the stability of the structure in the downtown area. The reason for that is the tower is not currently used for water service.
Despite that there is some clear concerns about the stability of a tower that stands right in the middle of Pauls Valley.
“It’s my understanding it’s a safety issue with the one downtown, a lot of bolts that are loose and critical,” council member Eric Smith said during the regular meeting.
Littrell confirmed plans are to bring in a crew to check out the stability of that tower.
“We’ll have them come out and inspect it,” he said.
“We want to make sure it doesn’t collapse.”
Work is expected to get underway next month. When it does there’s sure to be some unhappy people as parts of town will be out of water for a good chunk of time when the actual work is happening.
The city manager says he knows there’s work to be done to let folks know when those water free times roll around.
“They will drain the water towers,” Littrell said.
“That means part of the town will be out of water for hours. There will be some businesses affected by that.
“We’ll have to visit with the businesses to give them some warning, post things on Facebook, put updates in the newspaper, let people know which area of town will be out of water.”
