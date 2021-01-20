Focus to be on county tax

More focus should come soon as a Garvin County trio is expected to look closer at the specifics of a sales tax measure likely to go before voters later this year.
It's the three county commissioners – Kenneth Holden, Gary Ayres and Mike Gollihare – who ultimately will decide what to do with the future of a half cent county tax set to expire in 2021.
The tax has been approved by voters across Garvin County two previous times with each one for a seven-year period.
Although there wasn't much discussion during a weekly meeting Monday county officials continue to be clear it's their intention to ask voters at some point to approve the tax for a third time possibly during an April election date.
“The commissioners are looking at EMS, 911, the courthouse, themselves and the sheriff's office,” County Clerk Lori Fulks said about where funding could go from the tax revenues.
“It will be discussed, and they will figure out what goes to where. We need to show people where the money is going to go, which I think we've done a pretty good job of that with the tax.”
The countywide half cent sales tax has been in place since 2007.
Revenues from the first seven-year period of the tax went to make a number of renovations to the county courthouse building and supplement funding for the county jail and county roads.
Voters approved the tax a second time in 2014 as the county's 911 emergency dispatch center was added to the list of areas receiving funds from the sales tax.
Along with 911, revenue from the tax has also been earmarked for the county sheriff's department and county commissioners for roads, while a portion has gone into the county's general fund.
Fulks added this week some of the funding if the tax is approved later this year could go to help ambulance services and senior citizens in the county.
