Food drive meant to 'stamp out' hunger

The Stamp Out Hunger campaign, the nation's largest single-day food drive, will again the benefit Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's partners here in Garvin County.
On Saturday, May 13, letter carriers across central and western Oklahoma will collect nonperishable food donations from homes on their routes as part of the 31st National Association of Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Oklahoma residents will receive plastic donation bags in their mailbox the week of May 8.
Then on May 13, residents are encouraged to fill the bag, or any plastic bag, with nonperishable food and leave it by their mailbox before their letter carrier arrives.
“The Stamp Out Food Hunger Drive is incredible in its ability to engage Oklahomans right at their mailbox,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.
“The Regional Food Bank is excited to once again work with the NALC and the U.S. Postal Service to make the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive a success and provide thousands of meals to our neighbors in central and western Oklahoma."
Donations collected in Garvin County will stay local and benefit the following Regional Food Bank partners:
• Delta Community Action in Pauls Valley.
• Eastern Gate Baptist Church.
• Pauls Valley Samaritans.
All nonperishable items are welcomed. Recommended items include peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken, canned fruits, pasta and canned sauce, soup and stew.
Healthy food options are also needed, such as whole grain and low-sodium.
Financial donations are also accepted. Text "Food" to 501-501 to make a $10 donation. Every $1 donated helps to provide four meals to Oklahomans living with hunger.
Since 1992, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has raised more than 12 million pounds of food and over $9.9 million dollars to fight hunger in Oklahoma.
