Food drive offers special salute

The driving force behind a lot of good causes in Pauls Valley over the years got a special salute to remember her decades of community work after her passing last month.
To honor longtime community activist Lou Hall, who passed away April 3 at the age of 86, a food drive in her memory was organized at Pauls Valley Elementary School.
Young students went to work collecting mostly cans of food to donate to the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry, which Hall not only helped to establish back in the late 1970s but worked as an ultra active volunteer even in recent times.
Janie Jones, who works in the school's library, knows all about Hall's influence as her own kids back when they were younger students were involved in the food drives organized by Hall.
“Lou has always been a special person to the schools,” Jones said. “She's always been the one who started food drives.
“We're doing this in memory of her. She has always been a champion of causes for the community.
“The Samaritans were close to her heart, along with picking up litter and Earth Day. She was a great lady.”
Even Wesley Walker of the Samaritans pantry had Lou Hall on his mind when picking up the food collected in the elementary school drive held in her honor.
“I'm here because of Lou,” Walker said.
Jones said the school had been considering the idea of holding more food drives anyway. After Hall's passing this one drive came together pretty quick.
“We were talking about expanding our food drive from just having one in the fall. I wanted to do something on a local level,” she said.
This drive is not only meant to honor Lou Hall but also the Regional Food Bank, which supplies food to the local food pantry and the school itself.
Jones knows that all too well since she's right in the middle of the work to help get food to students for weekends.
“We have 78 students in the building and their families served through the Regional Food Bank,” Jones said.
“I'll sack up the food they donate and send it home with the students for the weekends. It helps to make sure they have enough to eat even when they're not in school.
“These kids and hopefully their families can benefit by going to the Samaritans. There's a great need for this.”
She believes there are around 1,400 families in Garvin County being served by the Samaritans food pantry here in Pauls Valley.
