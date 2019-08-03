Garvin County has been chosen to receive over $10,000 in funding from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
What that means is emergency food and shelter programs in the county can now get a little help with some supplemental funds.
Garvin County's selection for $10,379 in funding was made by a national board chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, Salvation Army and the United Way.
The local board has been charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up of the Garvin County commissioners, Salvation Army, Delta Community Action, Ministerial Alliance, Samaritans, Catholic Charities, United Way, DHS, American Red Cross and others will be responsible for determining how the Phase 36 funds will be distributed among the local food program agencies.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
• Be private voluntary non-profit or units of government,
• Have an accounting system,
• Practice nondiscrimination,
• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs,
• If they are a private voluntary organization, must have voluntary board.
In the past the funds have been distributed though the commissioners to Delta Community Action.
This agency has been responsible for providing assistance with food for needy families in Garvin County and essential energy bills during the 2019 calendar year.
Public or private qualifying agencies are urged to apply for emergency funds.
To apply, contact Angela Curlee or Rhonda Moseley at the Garvin County Commissioners' Office, located in the Garvin County Courthouse in Pauls Valley. The phone number is 405-238-2685.
All applications must be in no later than Monday, Aug. 19.
There will be a meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26 in the commissioners’ conference room at the courthouse to review the applicants and decide who will receive funds.
The funding is coming through a federal program administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.
District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayers' formal motion to place funds into the county's food and utility programs was seconded by First Deputy Dwight Marcum of District 1.
