Food pantry gets a little help

A Pauls Valley food pantry always right there to help local residents in need is now taking on way more than ever before thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
With more people reaching out for help these days the Samaritans of Pauls Valley is also now looking for a little help of its own.
The pantry did get that support earlier this week as all three of Garvin County's commissioners voted for the Samaritans and Delta Community Action food pantry to split some federal funds meant to help people in need with food assistance and utility payments.
The approval came after the county trio heard a brief address Monday by Bonnie Meisel, a longtime volunteer with the Samaritans.
Meisel said the Samaritans normally only served residents of Pauls Valley. That all changed with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly a year ago.
That's when the Samaritans began to serve people from all over Garvin County, which is also done by the Delta pantry.
“There are some who have also wanted us to serve the entire county, but we just couldn't do it. Then COVID figured that out for us,” Meisel said.
Figures from the Samaritans show the pantry provided food to 227 households and 726 individuals last October, along with 129 households and 459 people served in November.
With that service the Samaritans spent between $5,500 and $6,000 in each of those months.
In December 2020 alone the numbers jumped to 405 households and more than 1,300 individuals served as no one was turned away during the holiday season as pick-ups were considered Christmas food boxes.
The Samaritans' total costs for the month came to $18,500.
That also means the Samaritans pantry has now helped 187 families living outside of Pauls Valley with most scattered all over Garvin County. That adds up to maybe 600 individuals who are getting some food from the local pantry.
Of those helped 54 households are in Paoli, 48 in Wynnewood, 39 in Elmore City, 18 in Stratford, 16 in Maysville, six in Lindsay and two in Byars.
“We can't sustain that level of funding, so we're reaching out to every municipality in the county and a number of churches,” Meisel said.
“It's amazing how humbling it is to serve a lot of these folks and how it really lifts your spirits to be able to help. We're grateful for anything that you can give.”
Commissioners voted to provide $3,000 in federal funds to the Samaritans and just over $6,200 to the Delta group for food and utility assistance to Garvin County residents.
