Food pantry given some good news

A Pauls Valley food pantry was approved Wednesday to receive some help from the pandemic relief funding approved for Garvin County.
Given the good news was the Samaritans of Pauls Valley pantry.
The local pantry went well beyond the Pauls Valley boundaries and started providing food assistance to residents throughout all of Garvin County after the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Since then expenses and the number of folks needing some help have been on the rise as all three Garvin County commissioners voted to approve a $33,880 grant for the Samaritans.
The grant comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, which is meant to help with efforts to recover from the virus pandemic.
