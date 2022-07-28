Food pantry greeted by break-in

Thieves breaking into the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry tore this duct from an exterior wall to break into the facility in Wacker Park. The theft discovered Thursday morning resulted in hundreds of dollars worth of food being taken. (PV Democrat photo)

Clear signs of a break-in greeted volunteers with a Pauls Valley food pantry when they arrived Thursday morning to prepare for the day's distribution of food boxes.

In fact, some of those boxes appeared to be the target of thieves after they forced open an exterior duct and got inside of the Samaritans of Pauls Valley pantry in Wacker Park.

A few hundred dollars worth of food is believed to have been taken from a PV pantry that now provides food to residents in need from throughout all of Garvin County.

More details about the crime will be in the next edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat.

