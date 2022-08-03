Food pantry hit by thieves

A Pauls Valley food pantry became the target of thieves who broke in last week and stole some of the very food meant to help area residents in need.
Volunteers with the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry were quick to see some damage and a few things moved around when they arrived for a regular distribution day on Thursday, July 28.
It's estimated a few hundred dollars worth of food was taken from the pantry facility in Wacker Park leaving those same volunteers shaking their heads in disbelief.
The theft is definitely a tough one to take for Lou Hall, who has been a driving force for the Samaritans operation over the past few decades.
“I was shocked that anybody would break in. I didn't think anybody would get in because we have steel doors. We've never had one in 44 years,” Hall said about a break-in at the food pantry.
“Who would steal from the poor of the world. They are scum of the earth.”
Among the many other volunteers highly active in making sure the Samaritans pantry keeps going strong is Bonnie Meisel, who is also Pauls Valley's vice mayor.
“They got in through a duct,” Meisel said about the thieves. “They popped it open and got in that way.
“They stole food. They went around and touched everything in the pantry.
“I'm very saddened. If they wanted food all they had to do was pull up out front and we would have given them some.”
Most noticeable was the theft of some food from boxes already prepared for the different numbers of people living in a household.
In all, food was taken from seven of the 14 boxes placed on a table ready for the next day's distribution to families in need.
“When we leave we have boxes ready to go for families that were coming to the pantry.”
By that same table thieves left part of a gallon of milk they drank while going through the boxes, along with canned spaghetti that had been opened.
It's estimated around $350 worth of food was stolen or “affected” in some way as drawers had been left open and various things moved around.
“The strange thing is they didn't take anything they could go and resell. There were two laptops, a vacuum, those things are still here,” Meisel said.
“They didn't take the things worth money.”
It appears after crawling in through an exterior duct thieves entered the back portion of the NYA building, which is now condemned after once serving in the past as a kind of community center.
While inside thieves also went into an old museum now used for storage, where they “dumped this display and took the back off this other one.” A knife was also found on the museum floor.
When thieves were finished they apparently left through the front door of the local pantry.
“The police recommended we secure the building in another way and we will do that,” Meisel adds.
Plans are to “secure the back area” in the hopes of deterring any future break-ins and thefts of food from a pantry that now serves low income residents from all over Garvin County.
